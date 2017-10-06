March of Dimes’ is Rolling with Fashion

RICHMOND, Va. – March of Dimes is the leading non-profit organization for maternal and infant health, and this month they host a fundraiser of haute couture with ‘High Heels for High Hopes’. Event Co-Chairs Susan McGhee and Renee Fisher visit us to chat about how the funds raised from this high-end fashion show will help infants nationwide who are suffering from birth defects. Adding some style to our outdoor studio are the Claville Fashion Truck and Collard Greens clothing line, which are just two of many retailers supporting the event. The March of Dimes ‘High Heels for High Hopes’ fashion show is Friday, October 20th from 6pm to 9:30pm at the Westin Hotel. For more information or to purchase tickets please visit:

http://highheels.marchofdimes.org/richmond,

http://www.clavillefashiontruck.com,

https://www.collaredgreens.com/