RICHMOND, Va. --

Light The Night Walk Saturday October 7

Innsbrook North Shore Commons Lawn, 4901 Lake Brook Dr., Glen Allen,

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society's Light The Night Walk funds treatments that are saving the lives of patients today. LLS is making cures happen by providing patient support services, advocating for lifesaving treatments and pioneering the most promising cancer research anywhere. And it's all happening now. Not someday, but today. Each year friends, families and coworkers form teams to raise money in support of our mission and to celebrate, honor and remember those touched by cancer.

Registration starts at 5 and the walk is at 7 pm. For more information visit

http://www.lightthenight.org/events/richmond