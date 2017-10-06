Dancing for a good cause

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. --

Henrico County Police Officers paid a visit to CBS 6 - Virginia This Morning to share with t he public "Diversity in Law Enforcement" in the County. Sharing with the public the opportunity to learn more about the program and a career in the law enforcement field. Interested in joining Henrico County Police Division, call Officer K.A. Alter at 804-501-5196 for more information.

After the interview a spontaneous Salsa dance broke out with Sgt. Jermaine Alley of Henrico Police and CBS 6 Antoinette Essa, both avid Salsa dancers. Again if interested in Henrico Police Division visit http://henrico.us/police/police-employment/. And check out Henrico County Community Day Saturday, October 7, 10 am-2 pm at the Henrico Government Complex , Details: http://henrico.us/calendar/community-day-2017/