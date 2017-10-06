Chef Seth Goulston’s Fresh Salmon Cakes

RICHMOND, Va. – Chef Seth Goulston visits the kitchen to show us how to properly butcher fresh salmon and prepare salmon cakes. Chef Seth explains the butchering technique for home-chefs, but also mentions that your local Kroger can butcher the salmon for you. For more information you can visit www.kroger.com

Salmon Cakes

1/2 c mayonaise

2 tbsp coleman’s dry mustard

2 egg yolks

1oz worsteshire sauce

1 tbsp old bay

1 lemon, juiced

1/2 bunch fresh parsley

1/16th c panic bread crumbs

1.75 lb of fresh salmon, diced

1. In a mixing bowl combine all ingredients, except bread crumbs

2. Once incorporated add the bread crumbs to ensure it is dry enough and will hold a cake form.

3. Form cakes

4. Bake or fry. Bake at 350 degrees until brown, approximately 15 min. Fry until golden brown, approximately 8 min.