Chef Seth Goulston’s Fresh Salmon Cakes

RICHMOND, Va. – Chef Seth Goulston visits the kitchen to show us how to properly butcher fresh salmon and prepare salmon cakes. Chef Seth explains the butchering technique for home-chefs, but also mentions that your local Kroger can butcher the salmon for you. For more information you can visit www.kroger.com
Salmon Cakes
- 1/2 c mayonaise
- 2 tbsp coleman’s dry mustard
- 2 egg yolks
- 1oz worsteshire sauce
- 1 tbsp old bay
- 1 lemon, juiced
- 1/2 bunch fresh parsley
- 1/16th c panic bread crumbs
- 1.75 lb of fresh salmon, diced
1. In a mixing bowl combine all ingredients, except bread crumbs
2. Once incorporated add the bread crumbs to ensure it is dry enough and will hold a cake form.
3. Form cakes
4. Bake or fry. Bake at 350 degrees until brown, approximately 15 min. Fry until golden brown, approximately 8 min.