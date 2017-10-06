Chef Seth Goulston’s Fresh Salmon Cakes

RICHMOND, Va. – Chef Seth Goulston visits the kitchen to show us how to properly butcher fresh salmon and prepare salmon cakes.  Chef Seth explains the butchering technique for home-chefs, but also mentions that your local Kroger can butcher the salmon for you.  For more information you can visit www.kroger.com

 

Salmon Cakes

  • 1/2 c mayonaise 
  • 2 tbsp coleman’s dry mustard
  • 2 egg yolks
  • 1oz worsteshire sauce
  • 1 tbsp old bay
  • 1 lemon, juiced
  • 1/2 bunch fresh parsley
  • 1/16th c panic bread crumbs
  • 1.75 lb of fresh salmon, diced

 

1. In a mixing bowl combine all ingredients, except bread crumbs

2. Once incorporated add the bread crumbs to ensure it is dry enough and will hold a cake form. 

3. Form cakes

4. Bake or fry. Bake at 350 degrees until brown, approximately 15 min. Fry until golden brown, approximately 8 min.