Tour the beautiful homes of Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. - Dana Markland of the Home Building Association of Richmond visits to talk about the 66th annual ‘Parade of Homes’ happening in the Greater Richmond area through the month of October. This event is a wonderful opportunity to visit and see the latest trends and technology available in the Richmond housing market. Tours are FREE and held each weekend in October between 12pm and 5pm. For detailed information and tour maps please visit http://www.RichmondParadeofHomes.com and https://www.facebook.com/ParadeofHomes

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY PARADE OF HOMES}