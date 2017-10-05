Shaynefully Delicious is back with Apple Brown Betty

Richmond, Va. – Shayne Rogers visits our kitchen to make a classic American dessert: Apple Brown Betty. This delicious dish is easy to whip up with with ingredients you might already have in your kitchen; making it a perfect addition to your repertoire. For more information you can visit https://www.facebook.com/ShaynefullyDelicious

Apple Brown Betty

4 c hearty bread, cut into half inch cubes or torn into small pieces

3 large apples, chopped, skin on (I used Golden Delicious, but Granny Smith, Gala, McIntosh would also work well.)

2/3 – 1 cup brown sugar

Cinnamon

¼ – ½ c butter

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees. Coat a 9 inch pie plate with non-stick spray. Layer 1/3 c brown sugar, half of the apples and half of the bread cubes in the pie plate, repeat. Sprinkle cinnamon over the top of the last layer of bread crumbs to your taste. I really like cinnamon, I used 1 ½ teaspoons. Dot with thin slices of butter. Cover with foil and bake for 40 minutes. Remove the foil and bake another 15 minutes. Enjoy!