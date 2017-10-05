1 killed after trucks collide in King William
KING WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal accident in King William County. The crash was reported at about 7:10 a.m. Thursday on Route 30 at Route 636 near West Point.
“Two tractor-trailers collided in the roadway. There is one confirmed fatality,” a Virginia State Police spokesperson said. “The crash remains under investigation.”
37.577897 -76.845236