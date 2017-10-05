20-year-old man shot and killed in Henrico

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO, Va. – Henrico Police are not seeking any suspects in a shooting that left a 20-year-old man dead.

On Wednesday, October 4, at approximately 9:30 p. m., Henrico Police and Fire responded to the 100 block of Longstreet Avenue for a shooting.

Officers discovered a male with apparent gunshot wounds who was pronounced dead at the scene. The male was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner who will determine manner and cause of death.

Police identified the victim as Quinton Peter King, age 20, of Henrico.

Detectives are not seeking any suspects and continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding this incident. No charges have been placed.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the key word “ITip” followed by their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.