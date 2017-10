Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A death investigation is underway after police were called to investigate a shooting in Highland Springs in Henrico County.

Police were called to the Longstreet Avenue, near Nine Mile Road, at about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Police have not released many details about the shooting, but did indicate officers were not looking for suspects at this time.

