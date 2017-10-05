Helping Virginian women with ‘Swing for Pink’

RICHMOND, Va. – October is Breast Cancer Awareness month, and local non-profit Reach Out for Life is hosting the ’Swing for Pink’ charity golf tournament. Executive Director Norah Lind and Event Chair Karen Weiss stop by the studio to talk about the organization that’s helping hundreds of low-income and under-insured women across Central Virginia receive annual mammograms and breast health procedures. The Swing for Pink event is taking place at the Sycamore Creek Golf Club in Goochland on Monday, October 16th starting at 8am. For more information or to register for the event you can visit http://www.reachoutforlifeva.org/