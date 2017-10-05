Man wounded in East Richmond dies: Crime Insider

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- One of the people wounded in a shooting in East Richmond Thursday afternoon has died, according to Crime Insider sources.

Officers were dispatched to a shooting report near the intersection of 39th Street and Crestview Road just before 12:30 p.m.

Crime Insider sources said Hakeem Winston was transported via ambulance to VCU Medical Center where he later died of his injuries.

Another man, who was wounded and brought to VCU Medical Center in a personal vehicle, has life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Crime Insider sources said both men were involved in the incident on 39th Street.

Police have not yet released information about a suspect nor a motive, but are expected to release additional details Thursday night.

Stay with WTVR.com and watch CBS 6 News after the game for continuing coverage of this developing story.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or http://www.7801000.com. You can also submit tips to GUN250 about persons illegally possessing guns by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, then using keyword “GUN250” followed by your tip. Rewards up to $250. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.