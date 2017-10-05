Check out the local 2017 Pumpkin Patch guide

We compiled a list of the pumpkin patches around the area, so you can find your favorite. There is no better way to revel in fall than to acquire a big orange fruit that can be used for decoration or consumption. There are a couple of farms that don’t charge admission, but most do. Details are below.

Sept. 30 to Oct. 31

A tractor takes you to the field to pick pumpkins. There is also a Boo House, hay maze, tractor rides, donut shop (weekends) and gift shop. Terror on the Farm is 7 to 11 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Cost: Pumpkins run $3 to $20. All you can carry for $20. Free hayrides.

Open: Weekday 1 to 6 p.m. (starting Oct. 6) and Saturday and Sundays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Last hayride at 5 p.m. on weekdays and 4:30 p.m. on weekends.

Facebook page

12607 Old Ridge Road, Hanover

Phone: (804) 227-3601

Oct. 1 to Oct. 31

Get your pumpkins at this nursery, in addition to all your seasonal decoratives (straw bales, mums, kales, pansies, evergreens). Free hayrides available on weekends. Walk out on the weekdays, with a wagon for hauling (if there has been a lot of rain, call first for field conditions).

Cost: Pumpkins are 49 cents/pound. All you can carry, from the field for $20.

Open: Mon – Fri: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Sat: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.. Sunday: Noon- 5 p.m.

Facebook page

11374 Ashcake Road, Ashland

Phone: (804) 798-2280

Open weekends, through end of October

Lots of family fun and an old-time farm experience. Every weekend in October there are hayrides out to the field to choose your own pumpkin, tour the corn maze, check out the farm animals and face or pumpkin painting.

Create a scarecrow $8/if you bring your own clothes or $16/without. There will be sunset hayrides the last two weekends in October.

Cost: $6 per person between the ages of 2 and 62, or use the family rate $15 or $10 per military family. Fee includes all farm activities. Pumpkins prices range from $2 – $18. There are pumpkin desserts for sale, including pumpkin funnel cake.

Open: Saturdays and Sundays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and until 8 p.m. on Saturdays in October, with marshmallows around the campfire and a hunt for the magic pumpkin.

Facebook

155 Belmont Ln, North, VA in Mathews County

Phone: (804) 725-6612

Open weekends until Nov. 5

Tons of activities, games, and animals for the kids, including corn maze, paintball, corn cannons and hayrides. Food onsite to enjoy. Admission/parking costs $12 and includes hay ride, corn maze, fun zone. Some activities cost extra, like “scary barn” and paintball.

Cost: Pumpkins priced per 49 cents/pound. Activities pricing ranges from free to the $18 “Ultimate Farm Pack.” See website for complete details.

Open: Saturday/Sunday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Facebook

26002 Pear Orchard Road, Moseley

(804) 739-2404

Weekends in Oct. starting Oct. 7.

Pumpkins and pumpkin decorating, farm animals, and activities like a bounce castle and hayrides. Tractor rides through the Haunted Forest just $2.

Cost: Free to enter. Charge per pound. Pumpkin decorating is $5

Hours: Pumpkin Patch is 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends.

Facebook

501 Courthouse Road, N. Chesterfield

(804) 378-0700

Open daily through Oct. 31

Check out this spot for an “on the farm” family experience that comes with lots of seasonal activities like spooky house tours, straw bale maze, hayrides and lots of pumpkins. There are also corn shocks, mums, straw bales and other seasonal items for sale in addition to pumpkins!

Cost: General admission, hayrides, parking, hay bale maze and many activities are free. Pumpkins are .69 cents per pound. Miniatures are .99 cents each or 3 for $2.99.

Open: 8 a.m. to dusk

Facebook

4506 Millers Lane, Richmond

(804) 222-2285

Oct. 1 – 31 Funtober

Cost: Admission is $5 or $10 — which includes a pumpkin. Pumpkins are .49/a pound with nothing over $15. Includes hayride, pumpkin picking, corn maze, bounce house and blow up obstacle course, animal viewing, corn pits, pallet maze, Charlotte’s web hide and seek area.

Additional charge activities for the weekend: pony rides by Milford Meadow Farm, face painting and more by Sheri the Clown and Danielle and corn slingshot.

See website calendar for special events.

Monday through Friday, 2 to 6 p.m. (includes hayrides and animal petting area only)

Open Saturday/Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Facebook

13580 Ashland Road, Ashland, VA

(804) 752-2334

Open now on weekends through of all of October

General admission is $5 and includes access to pumpkin patch, hayride, corn maze and tour of the working horse farm.

Cost: .79 cents a pound/orange pumpkins or .99 cents/Heirloom and $1/decorative gourds. Get one pumpkin, 40 lbs. or heavier for only $30.

Open: Every Saturday and Sunday till dusk

Facebook

12204 Pinhook Road, Rockville

(804) 387-0068

Runs through Oct. 31

A variety of pumpkins, produce, decoratives and hayrides!

Cost: Free admission. Pick your own for 49¢/ lb. with nothing over $15. Free hayrides and corn maze.

Pumpkin patch hours:

Monday through Thursday 2 to 6 p.m., 2 – 7 p.m. Friday, and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m Saturday and Sunday.

Facebook

20800 Hull Street Road Moseley

(804) 739-9089

A free Halloween movie night for families in the outdoor hay bale theater. In addition to movie nights and hayrides, Tom Leonard’s has heaps of locally grown pumpkins, and also specialty pumpkins, gourds, fall squash, straw bales, and cornstalks.

Cost: Pumpkins are priced around $1.99 to $39

Open during store hours: Movies start at 7 p.m.

Oct. 6: It’s The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown

Oct. 13: Sesame Street – A Magic Halloween

Oct. 20: Disney’s Adventure of Ichabod & Mr. Toad

Oct. 27: It’s the Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown

Reg. store hours: Daily/9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Facebook

4150 Brookriver Drive, Glen Allen

(804) 364-5800

INTERACTIVE MAP

PUMPKIN AND HALLOWEEN RELATED EVENTS

SATURDAY OCT. 21

Scott’s Addition Pumpkin Festival

The pumpkin festival for the city, and beyond. Expect heaps of pumpkin food, kegs of craft beer and live music, but there is also an emphasis on family events. There is an expanded kid’s zone, according to organizers. There is a costume contest.

Noon to 6 p.m.

Free to enter, food and drink prices vary.

On the Boulevard between Leigh and Broad Street

Gourds, goblets and ghouls festival at the Hanover Vegetable Farm

A family fall festival with live music, wineries, beer garden, 40+ vendors, hay rides, pumpkin picking, corn maze and lots of fun activities. Free goblet for everyone 21 and over. Free wine tastings provided by the wineries. Each day of the festival a free tote bag given to first 500 women 21 and over. A free beer koozie to the first 500 men 21 and over.

Ticket prices range from $8, $13, and $25. See website for details.

SATURDAY, OCT. 28

Innsbrook’s Great Pumpkin Palooza

Festival staples like pony rides, petting zoos, and bouncy houses with fun live entertainment. In addition to this pumpkin mania, there will be a battle of the bands, the Punkin Dunkin competition, a kids zone, photobooth, local restaurants, craft beer, and a costume contest, not just for you but a Doggie costume contest too. An assortment of food from BBQ and kettle corn to gyros and souvlaki. Beer on-site.

10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

4951 Lake Brook Drive