Amelia teen reported missing

AMELIA COUNTY, Va. — The Amelia County Sheriff’s Office has asked for help finding Shanequa M. Patterson. The 19-year-old woman was reported missing October 2, 2017.

“Miss Patterson is black female, 19 years of age, with black hair, brown eyes, 4’11” and 96 pounds,” a sheriff’s office spokesperson said. “She was last seen wearing a black and grey tank top, yellow shorts, and blue flipflops. She has a tattoo on her upper right arm.”

Investigators said she was known to frequent the Crewe Village Apartments in Crewe.

If anyone sees Shanequa Patterson, call the Amelia County Sheriff’s Office at 804-561-2118.