RICHMOND, Va. —

RVA American Heart Association Healthy For Good™ Heart Walk, Saturday, October 7, 8 am, registration and activities, walk starts at 9:30 am at West Creek Parkway, 12575 West Creek Parkway, Virginia. The walk features a 2 or 3 mile course, wellness expo, kid’s activities and Hands-Only CPR training ad is stroller and pet friendly.

The American Heart Association encourages everyone to begin “heartwalking” and make an ongoing, personal commitment to move more, and increase heart rate with regular exercise. The Healthy For Good Heart Walk is a fun way to invest in our health and that of future generations, while honoring those who have been impacted by heart disease, stroke and congenital heart defects. This is a rain or shine event. For more information visit

www.richmondvaheartwalk.org and Facebook: @RichmondAHA.