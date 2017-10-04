RICHMOND, Va. - Malcolm Jones of Rebuilding Together Richmond and Pastor Darcey Johnson of the River Road United Methodist Church have teamed up to host the 6th Annual ‘Run 2 Rebuild Richmond’ 5K happening Saturday, October 14th from 8am to 10am at River Road United Methodist Church. Rebuilding Together Richmond, is a non -profit that brings volunteers together to repair the homes of low-income families in need. Rebuilding Richmond will host the Fall Fix-Up Day Saturday, October 21st from 8am to 5pm in Petersburg Va. For more information you can visit https://rebuildingtogetherrichmond.org/
‘Rebuilding Together Richmond’ 5k and Wellness Fair
-
Popular Literary Event For Authors
-
A soiree to save lives
-
Race ‘N’ Roll
-
Grab a Bowl of Brunswick Stew
-
RVA Day 2017
-
-
Get your “30 minutes a day” for heart health!
-
Tour de Midnight – Riding to raise awareness for epilepsy
-
Sharon Rae North’s Sweet Sounds of Jazz
-
Getting Down & Dirty
-
Virginia Home For Boys & Girls
-
-
Weekend Events: Outdoor Sportsman Show, Filipino Festival, Carytown Watermelon Festival and more
-
You & Me Can Meet at Knitting B
-
Church members unite to clean up Petersburg’s Poplar Lawn Park