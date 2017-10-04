‘Rebuilding Together Richmond’ 5k and Wellness Fair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Malcolm Jones of Rebuilding Together Richmond and Pastor Darcey Johnson of the River Road United Methodist Church have teamed up to host the 6th Annual ‘Run 2 Rebuild Richmond’ 5K happening Saturday, October 14th from 8am to 10am at River Road United Methodist Church. Rebuilding Together Richmond, is a non -profit that brings volunteers together to repair the homes of low-income families in need. Rebuilding Richmond will host the Fall Fix-Up Day Saturday, October 21st from 8am to 5pm in Petersburg Va. For more information you can visit https://rebuildingtogetherrichmond.org/