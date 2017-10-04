Man shocked by reason company won’t give him account

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, Va. -- A Virginia man who has been trying to establish an account with Dominion Energy to electricity turned on at his new home is asking the CBS 6 Problem Solvers for help with a bizarre mix-up.

David Gecsey said he was shocked after he provided information to a representative on Monday.

"I called the up and gave them my social,” Gecsey said. "They came back telling me I'm deceased."

Gecsey was stumped since he has had the same social security number for nearly 40 years.

But when he called the company back on Tuesday, he received the same answer.

Gecsey thought he had figured out the problem since he and and his father’s names are so close, and his father died in 2010.

"I gave them his social security number, he came back deceased,” he said. “And I gave them my social security number as well and I'm deceased."

Gecsey was supposed to move into to new place on Wednesday, but that was put on hold because of the delay.

Dominion Energy was concerned and gave him several agencies to contact.

"I've gone to Social Security Office, I've clarified with them that I'm still alive,” Gecsey said. “I've called the credit bureau, they've clarified I'm still alive, so I'm standing here before you today."

It turns out the third-party company Dominion Energy uses to verify customers' information had flagged the number.

Dominion Energy sent the following statement to WTVR CBS 6:

"Protecting our customers' information is a top priority -- we must confirm the identity of anyone setting up a new account. After incorrect information came back from the external credit check, we worked with him to verify his identity and were able to set up his account."

Officials emphasized the company has to be careful to protect customer information and identities.

Gecsey said he was relieved the issue was fixed and hopes to move into his new residence over the next few days.

