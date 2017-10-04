Pauley Perrette confirms she’s leaving ‘NCIS’ after this season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Actress Pauley Perrette confirms she’s leaving the CBS series ‘NCIS’ after this season. Perrette portrays forensic specialist Abby Sciuto on the popular crime series.

Perrette is an original cast member since the show debuted in 2003.

She announced the news on her Twitter page Wednesday.

“So it is true that I am leaving NCIS... There have been all kinds of false rumors as to why,” she wrote. “It was a decision made last year. I hope everyone will love and enjoy EVERYTHING ABBY not only for the rest of this season, but for everything she has given all of us for 16 years.”