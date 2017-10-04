New tropical depression will strengthen and affect the U.S.

NOAA's #GOES16 captured Tropical Depression 16 in the SW Caribbean Sea this morning, 10/4/17. Updates: https://t.co/VTAp4gGkHs pic.twitter.com/6bAZSiD9eR — NOAA Satellites PA (@NOAASatellitePA) October 4, 2017

RICHMOND, Va. — Hurricane season runs through November 30, and although activity has slowed down in the past 10 days, it has not ceased.

One disturbance near Florida is not expected to develop further, but it will cause heavy rain the next few days there.

A second area of disturbed weather near Central America has developed into Tropical Depression 16. It is expected to become Tropical Storm Nate soon and may even reach hurricane strength.

The forecast from the National Hurricane Center brings Nate near the Yucatan Peninsula on Friday, and then into the northeastern Gulf of Mexico this weekend. As of now, it looks like Nate may make a landfall in the Florida panhandle Sunday morning, possibly as a hurricane. Rainfall in western Florida into southern Georgia could exceed six inches.

The storm will weaken rapidly once it makes landfall, and the remnants could impact Virginia Sunday night and Monday with heavy rainfall. This will be beneficial rain, since we are running about three inches below normal since September 1.

Since the tropical depression has just formed, the track could change over the next few days. The plot of different computer models shows a more westward track into the central Gulf coast is also possible.

We will continue to have additional updates in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

CBS 6 Storm Team Links: