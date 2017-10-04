Investigators seek wanted Mechanicsville woman

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — A Mechanicsville woman is wanted for her role in a September home break-in.

“The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Mindy Michele Bass, 26, of Mechanicsville. Bass is currently wanted for residential burglary and grand larceny,” a Hanover Sheriff’s spokesperson said. “Bass was involved with a residential burglary that occurred in Hanover County on September 20, 2017.”

Bass was described as a white female, who is 5’4” tall and 120 pounds. She was believed to be in Richmond or Hanover.

Witnesses can email news tips and photos here. Anyone with information was asked to call the Hanover Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140.