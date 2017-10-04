× Missing student last seen leaving L.C. Bird

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A Chesterfield mother is pleading for help finding her missing daughter.

Karen Diaz, 16, was last seen leaving L.C. Bird High School in Chesterfield, on September 27, 2017, her mother said.

“She’s been missing for days now and I haven’t heard anything from her,” Ana Diaz said.

Diaz described her daughter as 5-feet tall, with long black hair and brown eyes.

Her mom said Karen has run away from home before, but never for this long.

Chesterfield Police confirmed the teenage student was listed as a runaway.

The girl was last seen traveling with a teenage boy, Crime Insider sources indicated.

Anyone with information was asked to call Chesterfield Police at 748-1251.