Win family 4-pack to Junior League’s Touch a Truck event

WTVR CBS 6 is giving away two family four packs of tickets to this Saturday’s 12th annual Junior League Touch a Truck event at Richmond Raceway.

To enter, just click here to comment on the WTVR CBS 6 Facebook page and tell us why your family should win.

We’ll announce the randomly selected winners Thursday afternoon on WTVR.com and in the Facebook thread.

Click here if you would like to buy tickets to the event.

Touch a Truck is a unique and interactive event that allows children to see, touch, and safely explore their favorite big trucks and heavy machinery, as well as to meet the personnel who protect, serve, and build the Richmond community. Vehicles on display include tractors, backhoes, emergency responders, tractor trailers, utility trucks, and helicopter. The event also features area mascots, special performances, food trucks, face painting, bounce castles, and games. There is fun for children and adults alike. The whole family will enjoy the event, and children under one are admitted free of charge!

Per Facebook rules, we must mention this is in no way sponsored, administered, or associated with Facebook, Inc. By entering, entrants confirm they are 18+ years of age, release Facebook of responsibility, and agree to Facebook’s terms of use. Must reside in the Richmond/Petersburg Designated Market Area (“DMA”) as defined by The Nielsen Company.