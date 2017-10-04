CBS 6 This Morning Watch & Win $600 Food Lion Refresh Game Giveaway Sweepstakes Official Rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN, NOR WILL A PURCHASE IMPROVE ONE’S CHANCES OF WINNING.

Eligibility:Entrants must be legal US residents, at least 18 years old or above, as determined by WTVR-TV and reside in the Richmond/Petersburg Designated Market Area(“DMA”) as defined by The Nielsen Company. Void where prohibited and outside the DMA. Employees of WTVR-TV (the “Sponsor”), Food Lion, the Sweepstakes’ participating sponsors, promotional agencies and their advertising agencies, employees of other television or radio stations, and members of the immediate families of all such employees are not eligible to participate and win. The term “immediate family” includes spouses, siblings, parents, children, grandparents and grandchildren, and any other person residing at the same household whether or not related. Winning a prize is contingent upon fulfilling all requirements set forth herein. Sweepstakes Period: The Sweepstakes begins on October 4, 2017 at midnight ET and ends on October 24, 2017, at 11:59 pm ET (the “Entry Period”). Sponsor reserves the right to shorten or extend the Sweepstakes Period only for reasons outside its control or as set forth herein. Sweepstakes Entry:During the Entry Period, Entrants can enter the Sweepstakes by going to CBS 6 on Facebook or WTVR.com/FoodLion. If you don’t already have a Facebook account, visit http://www.facebook.com to create one. It is free to create an account. Then, click on Sweepstakes to go back to the Sweepstakes page. Entrants will be prompted with an entry screen, and you must accurately complete the entry form. You will also be asked to submit a “secret word” on your entry form for prize verification purposes. Remember your “secret word” in case you are a prize winner. Entries are limited to one entry per person/email address/household per day during the Entry Period.You will have the opportunity to share on your Facebook wall a notice created by Sponsor regarding the Sweepstakes. If you do, you may also earn 1 bonus entry (up to a total of 6 entries) for every Facebook friend who enters after you by following the link in your post. Only one person will receive credit for any individual who enters, and any disputes as to who referred an entrant will be resolved in the sole discretion of Sponsor. All entries become the property of WTVR-TV and will not be returned. Information provided is being disclosed to Sponsor and not to Facebook. Incomplete entries will be disqualified. Entrants may not enter the Sweepstakes more than once (not including any bonus entries for referrals). Multiple entries, including those by means of software-generated or other automated processes, will be disregarded. Only one prize per person, household, or email address allowed. Detection of said automated entry will lead to such entries being voided in Sponsor’s sole discretion. Only one registered account per entry. If multiple accounts are detected for a single entrant, the accounts will be voided and the entries will be disqualified in Sponsor’s sole discretion. In the event of a dispute as to any registration, the authorized account holder of the email address or account used to register will be deemed to be the registrant. The “authorized account holder” is the natural person assigned an email address by an Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization responsible for assigning email addresses for the domain associated with the submitted address. Potential winner may be required to show proof of being the authorized account holder. Sponsor reserves the right to use any and all information related to the Sweepstakes, including information on entrants obtained through the Sweepstakes, for marketing purposes or any other purpose, unless prohibited by law. Sponsor reserves the right to contact entrants and all other individuals whose email address is submitted as part of this promotion. Winner Selection: Beginning October 6 and ending October 24, Sponsor staff will randomly select one entry from all eligible entries as of that date on or about 5:00 pm ET each weekday (each a “Drawing Date”) and announce the winner the following weekday morning on CBS 6 News This Morning at 6:30 am ET. For those drawings selected on Fridays, the winner will be announced the following Monday. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received for each Drawing Date. Non-winning entries will carry over from one Drawing Date to the next. Prize: There are a potential 13 prizes, one for each Drawing Date. Each of the winners will receive a $450 and a $150 Food Lion Gift Card, valid for goods and products, excluding tobacco products, at any Food Lion Store. Cards subject to terms and conditions thereon. Winner Notifications:The Sweepstakes winners will be announced on CBS 6 News This Morning at 6:30 am ET. The potential winner must call the station at the phone number listed during the newscast by 7 am ET the day their name is read to claim – and provide their “secret word” submitted via the entry form to confirm their identity and claim the prize. If a winner does not call and provide the secret word by the 7 am deadline that day, the next day’s prize increases by $600. If there is an un-awarded prize as after the final Drawing Date, Sponsor will conduct a random drawing from among all eligible, non-winning entries received during the Entry Period and attempt to notify the winner by telephone or email.

Sponsor reserves the right to award the prize to another winner by randomly selecting another eligible entry. If Sponsor cannot find an eligible winner for the prize, that prize will not be awarded. All results are unofficial until winners are verified. Once the winner is verified, his or her entry will be removed from the pool of remaining eligible entries.

Prize Acceptance/Restrictions: Winners are subject to verification by WTVR-TV of the winner’s name, age, address, phone number, and Social Security number (where the prize value is equal to or greater than $600.00).In order to claim his or her prize, each winner must appear in person at the business offices of WTVR-TV, located at 3301 W. Broad Street, Richmond, VA 23230 during normal business hours (8:30 am-5:00 pm ET) on business days by no later than November 30, 2017. A potential winner will be disqualified and the prize will roll over to the next Drawing Date if: (a) a winner does not fulfill the eligibility requirements; and/or (b) a winner does not adhere to the Official Rules. Winners will be required to sign an Affidavit of Eligibility/Release of Liability and Publicity, and may be required to provide a completed W-9. Failure to do so will disqualify the winner. If a winner is disqualified, Sponsor reserves the right to determine an alternate winner by random drawing from remaining eligible entries for that Drawing Date (and attempt to notify that winner by telephone or email) or to not award that winner’s prize at all. Prizes cannot be redeemed for cash or substituted for any other items by any winner. Prizes are non-assignable and non-transferable. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a comparable prize of like or greater value, including cash, for any prize, for any reason. Costs of transportation and accommodations, where applicable, and any other cost not specifically included in the prize are the sole responsibility of the winners. All properly claimed prizes will be awarded, but in no event will Sponsor award more prizes than are provided for in these Official Rules. Publicity Release:By participating in the Sweepstakes, each entrant acknowledges that his/her entry in the Sweepstakes constitutes that entrant’s consent to use, publish, reproduce and for all purposes, including publicity, promotion and advertising, in any media (including without limitation, the Internet, television or offline promotions), each winner’s name, likeness, photograph, voice, opinions, and/or hometown and state, and any portion thereof, each extending throughout the universe and in perpetuity without further compensation, credit or right of review or approval, except where prohibited by law. ANY ATTEMPT BY AN ENTRANT TO DELIBERATELY CIRCUMVENT, DISRUPT, OR DAMAGE ORDINARY AND NORMAL OPERATION OF THIS SWEEPSTAKES, OR WEBSITE, OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THE SWEEPSTAKES IS PROHIBITED AND MAY RESULT IN DISQUALIFICATION. Conditions:Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend this Sweepstakes or any portion hereof, or to disqualify any individual implicated in any of the following actions, if for any reason: (a) infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, actions by entrants, fraud, technical failures, or any other causes which, in Sponsor’s sole opinion, corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of the Sweepstakes, (b) the Sweepstakes or any website associated therewith (or any portion thereof) becomes corrupted or does not allow the proper processing of entries per these Rules, (c) the Sweepstakes becomes corrupted due to interruption in wireless calling devices or wireless service for any reason, or (d) the Sweepstakes is otherwise not capable of running as planned. If Sponsor terminates the Sweepstakes, it will determine the winners of remaining prizes by random drawing from among eligible, non-suspect entries received as of the termination date and will attempt to notify those winners by telephone or email. By entering, entrants represent that they are eligible and agree to be bound by and comply with the Rules and the decisions of any judges, which are final on all matters pertaining to the Sweepstakes. Any entrant who attempts to tamper with this Sweepstakes in any way or use fraudulent means to participate in and/or win the Sweepstakes shall be disqualified. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any entrant at any time, for any reason, including, without limitation, language, activities or behavior deemed inappropriate. Sponsor and its advertising and promotion agencies are not responsible for cancellations, postponements, or delays in the Sweepstakes. Other than the prizes received by the winners, no entrant shall be entitled to receive any wages, benefits, fees or other compensation whatsoever as a result of participating in the Sweepstakes. Sponsor shall have the sole discretion to administer the Sweepstakes and interpret and apply the Rules. This Sweepstakes is not intended for gambling. If Sponsor determines that an entrant is using the Sweepstakes for gambling purposes, such entrant may be disqualified and reported to the authorities. Indemnification/Hold Harmless:By participating, entrants agree: (a) to release, discharge, and hold harmless Sponsor, Facebook, Second Street, and their respective affiliates, parents, subsidiaries, advertising and promotion agencies, officers, directors, employees, representatives, and agents (the “Released Parties”) from all liability, injuries, losses or damages of any kind to persons, including but not limited to invasion of privacy (under appropriation, intrusion, public disclosure of private facts, false light in the public eye or other legal theory), defamation, slander, libel, violation of right of publicity, infringement of trademark, copyright, or other intellectual property rights, death or property damage resulting in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, from the acceptance, delivery, possession, misuse or use of a prize (including any travel or activity related thereto), or from participation in and/or entry into or creation of an entry for the Sweepstakes and/or the broadcast or exploitation or use of entry or any other Sweepstakes-related activity; and (b) that the Released Parties have neither made nor are in any manner responsible or liable for any warranty, representation or guaranty, expressed or implied, in fact or in law, relating to any prize. In consideration for his or her participation in the Sweepstakes, each entrant agrees to hold harmless and indemnify the Released Parties from any and all claims, demands and/or causes of action of any nature or kind whatsoever, whether presently known or unknown, foreseen or unforeseen, that arise out of the entrant’s participation in the Sweepstakes, including attorneys’ fees. Limitation of Liability:The Released Parties are not responsible or liable for: (a) any incorrect or inaccurate entry information or other errors in the printing, offering or administration of the Sweepstakes or in the announcement of the prize(s), (b) any error, omission, interruption, defect or delay in operation or transmission at any website, or wireless calling service, interrupted or unavailable network, server or other conditions, (c) failure of any entry to be received by Sponsor due to technical problems, telephone service problems, human error, or wireless calling service, (d) mechanical, technical, computer, hardware or software errors, malfunctions, or failures of any kind, including but not limited to failed, incomplete, garbled, or delayed transmission of entries, traffic congestion, viruses, sabotage, satellite failures, electrical outages, on telephone lines, on the Internet, at any website, or application or lost or unavailable network connections or natural disasters or acts of God or man, which may limit an entrant’s ability to participate in the Sweepstakes, (e) communication line, hardware and/or software failures, malfunction of phones (including wireless phones/handsets), phone lines, other communications malfunctions, unavailable network connections, cellular equipment towers, telephone systems or wireless service, (f) damage to any computer (software or hardware) resulting from participation in the Sweepstakes, or damage to mobile phone or other PDA device, (g) theft or destruction of, tampering with, unauthorized access to, or alteration of entries and/or entry information, (h) entries which are late, lost, stolen, damaged, illegible, and/or unintelligible (or any combination thereof), or (i) any change of email address, mailing address, telephone number and/or any other contact information provided by entrant. Any expenses incurred by the entrant during the entry process are the sole responsibility of each entrant and the Sponsor will not issue reimbursement for any expenses.

Neither the failure of Sponsor to insist upon or enforce strict performance of any provision of these Official Rules nor the failure, delay or omission by Sponsor in exercising any right with respect to any term of these Official Rules, will be construed as a waiver or relinquishment to any extent of Sponsor’s right to assert or rely upon any such provision or right in that or any other instance.

PRIZE(S) ARE PROVIDED “AS IS” WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EITHER EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AND THE RELEASED PARTIES HEREBY DISCLAIM ALL SUCH WARRANTIES, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, THE IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND/OR NON-INFRINGEMENT.

UNDER NO CIRCUMSTANCES SHALL THE RELEASED PARTIES BE LIABLE FOR INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, CONSEQUENTIAL, SPECIAL OR EXEMPLARY DAMAGES, ATTORNEYS’ FEES, OR ANY OTHER DAMAGES.

Choice of Law/Forum:All entrants agree, by participation in the Sweepstakes, without regard Virginia’s choice of law rules. The courts of Virginia shall be the exclusive forum for any dispute regarding any Rule or activity associated with the Sweepstakes. Official Rules:To request a copy of the Rules, send a self-addressed stamped envelope to WTVR-TV, located at 3301 W. Broad Street, Richmond, VA 23230 by November 30, 2017. Written copies of these Rules are also available during normal business hours (8:30 am-5:00 pm ET) at WTVR-TV’s business offices or online at http://www.wtvr.com. Names of Winners: For a list of prize winners, send a separate, self-addressed, stamped envelope to WTVR-TV, located at 3301 W. Broad Street, Richmond, VA 23230, or appear in person at that location between normal business hours (8:30 am-5:00 pm ET). Requests for winners list must be received by November 30, 2017. Compliance with Law:The conduct of the Sweepstakes is governed by the applicable laws of the United States of America, which take precedence over any rule to the contrary herein. Rights Reserved:The content, information, data, designs and code associated with the Sweepstakes and Sweepstakes website are protected by intellectual property and other laws. Any unauthorized use of copyrighted materials, trademarks, or any other intellectual property of Sponsor and/or Second Street without the express written consent of its owner is strictly prohibited. Sponsor:WTVR-TV, 3301 West Broad Street, Richmond, VA 23230.

This Sweepstakes is in no way sponsored, endorsed, or administered by or associated with Facebook.