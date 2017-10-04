Ex-con works to stop cycle of violence after Southside killing Tuesday

RICHMOND, Va. — Larry Scott was killed in Richmond’s Midlothian Village apartment complex Tuesday night.

A year earlier, Scott had been charged with conspiracy in a killing in that same complex.

A vicious cycle of violence appears to have caught up with Scott. Crime Insider sources say he was found inside an apartment, shot execution-style.

“Whether you are the shooter or the one who’s being killed, either way you are dead because now you get a life sentence in prison,” said Paul Taylor. “Under this new law you’re never coming home again.”

Taylor knows a lot about the confines of prison walls.

“I was locked up for 23 years.”

He’s a convicted killer who’s now trying to right his wrongdoing, hoping to inject his community with some common sense.

“It’s a trend across the country, especially in urban communities. Black-on-black crime or violence period is at an all-time level,” said Taylor. “For me, someone who was once a part of it, I believe that I am one of the people, or people like myself who are returning home, it is incumbent upon us to get back out here and try to eradicate what we helped start.”

Unfortunately, his wisdom wasn’t passed on in time to Scott. When he was killed, he was facing a charge of conspiracy to commit the murder of 23-year-old Rashawn Brathwaite.

“They made bond because it was a discrepancy within the case,” said Jawad Abdu. “At the end of the day, a lot of these guys that are charged with that type of stuff, they are dealing with hopelessness.”

Scott becomes the city’s 52nd murder in 2017.

On the streets where the mantra is “kill or be killed,” Paul Taylor says it’s not too late to get into the middle, and stir things up and break the cycle of violence that’s plagued his Southside community for years.

“My children followed me to prison, because I wasn’t there. Although I thought I was a great father. I wasn’t,” said Taylor.

for me is when my children followed me to prison,” Taylor said. “I knew I had to change it.”

Both of Taylor’s sons are serving time for murder.

This becomes the third homicide in the Midlothian Village Apartments. Two adults males were killed in April.

