Richmond woman killed on I-64

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — A Richmond woman was killed in an accident on Interstate 64 in James City County.

Darlene Therese Harris, 47, of James Street, died in Tuesday’s crash, according to Virginia State Police.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that a 2004 Honda Odyssey [driven by Harris] was traveling at a high rate of speed. Traffic slowed due to an accident and [the Honda] struck a 2010 Toyota 4Runner in the rear,” a Virginia State Police spokesperson said. “Ms. Harris ran off the roadway, struck a concrete abutment which caused her vehicle to overturn several times into the tree line, ejecting Ms. Harris.”

Harris died at the scene of the crash, police said.

The crash was reported Tuesday, October 3, at the Barnes Road overpass (mile marker 227).

“Alcohol was not a factor in the incident,” police said. “Currently the accident is still under investigation.”

