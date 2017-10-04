A soiree to save lives

RICHMOND, Va. - The heart of America’s national organ transplant system is right here in Richmond with the United Network for Organ Sharing, or UNOS. Lisa Shaffner of UNOS visits to talk about the life saving work being done right here in the River City. Joining Lisa is organ transplant survivor and advocate, Amanda Varnes, who speaks about her personal experiences with the non-profit. To help raise awareness and funding, UNOS will host the 9th annual ‘United for UNOS Soiree’ Friday, October 6th, from 7pm to 10pm at the UNOS Headquarters in downtown Richmond. For more information you can visit https://www.unos.org/get-involved/unos-events/
