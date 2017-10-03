Thrilling frights and chilling nights at Busch Gardens Howl-O-Scream

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. - Howl-O-Scream is BACK at Busch Gardens in Colonial Williamsburg with some chilling new elements! There’s fun for the whole family, from kid-friendly trick or treating to freight filled escape rooms and and haunted walks. Howl-O-Scream takes place every Friday, Saturday and Sunday through October 29th, and has extended the park hours to Midnight on Saturdays. For more information you can visit https://seaworldparks.com/en/buschgardens-williamsburg/howloscream/

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY BUSCH GARDENS}