The perfect date-night at Barn Appetit

RICHMOND, Va. – ‘Barn Appetit’ is a delicious farm-to-fork event to help support the Historic Barn Restoration fund that features tasty southern fare from Jake’s Place and craft libations from Lickinghole Creek Craft Brewery. Wendy Yohman, Chef & Owner of Jakes Place and Leanne Ladin, Secretariat Tourism Manager at Meadow Event Park, join us in the Weather Garden to grill some ribs and talk about the event centered on the famous horse Secretariat. The dinner will be held Friday, October 6th from 6:30pm to 8:30pm at the Meadow Event Park is Doswell. Tuesday, October 3rd is the last day to purchase tickets, and you can do so by visiting https://www.eventbrite.com/e/barn-appetit-date-night-at-the-fair-tickets-35412629127?ref=ebtnebtckt