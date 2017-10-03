RICHMOND, Va. – The Shepherd’s Center of Chesterfield is hosting their annual ‘Afternoon Tea Party’ fundraiser Saturday, October 7th at 2pm. In addition to tasty finger foods and sweets, you can wear and see spectacular hats that range from the dazzling and beautiful to zany and fun. Tickets are available online for $20 and all proceeds support the mission of the Shepherd’s Center of Chesterfield. For more information about the event or the services offered by the Shepherd Center you can visit http://www.shepcenter.org/