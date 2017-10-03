Olio sandwich shop reopens in new Fan spot

RICHMOND, Va. — A neighborhood sandwich shop brand that started in the Fan and had a brief residency downtown has been retooled and is back in business a block away from its original location.

Olio opened its doors Sept. 11 at 2028 W. Cary St. in a newly built mixed-use building.

The venture is a Fan reboot of the former sandwich shop of the same name, which had been housed around the corner at 2001 ½ W. Main St.

Olio is now owned by business partners Todd Butler and Chad Thompson, who purchased the naming rights in late 2016 and began searching for a new location.

“We knew we always wanted to bring Olio back to the Fan,” Butler said. “People remember Olio, and we’re glad to be bringing it back to the area where it all began.”

The new spot replaces its location downtown, which had been run out of Butler and Thompson’s catering outpost at the Brownstone at 10 E. Franklin St.

Continue reading on RichmondBizSense.com.