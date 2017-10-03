Man in tan baseball cap wanted in Forest Hill Wells Fargo robbery

RICHMOND, Va. — Police are asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect in a Wells Fargo robbery in Richmond’s Forest Hill neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

Police said around 3:25 p.m. officers were called to the Wells Fargo, located at 7119 Forest Hill Avenue, for a bank robbery.

“The suspect entered the bank and after pacing around the lobby for a few minutes, approached a teller with a note demanding money,” said a Richmond Police spokesperson. “The teller complied and handed the suspect a plastic bag with cash. The suspect then fled the scene on foot.”

The suspect is described as a white male in his late-30s to early-40s, with a thin build, 5’6” to 5’9” tall and a short, light brown beard.

At the time of the robbery is was seen wearing a tan baseball hat with a red patch, a dark necklace with light-colored shells, a dark-colored pullover sweater with a zipper, a dark polo with white stripes underneath, blue denim jeans, and white sneakers with a dark stripe, and sunglasses.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Third Precinct Detective Ryan Nixon at (804) 646-1165 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com. Both Crime Stoppers contacts are anonymous.