History meets fiction in Daren Wang’s new book

RICHMOND, Va. – Truth and historical fiction intermingle in Novelist Daren Wang’s debut book “The Hidden Light of Northern Fires”. Daren pulls from the history of his childhood home in this fascinating novel set in a small New York town during the American Civil War. Daren has a Richmond book signing Tuesday, October 3rd at 6:30pm at the Fountain Bookstore in Shockoe Slip. For more information, including links to purchase the book, please visit https://us.macmillan.com/thehiddenlightofnorthernfires/darenwang/9781250122353/