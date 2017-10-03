Have ‘Coffee with a Cop’ at these Richmond locations Wednesday
RICHMOND, Va. – Grab a cup of joe with Richmond City Police Chief Alfred Durham and officers from all four city precincts.
On Wednesday, officers are hosting “Coffee with a Cop,” a meet-and-greet giving the community an opportunity to interact with officers and discuss policing across the city of Richmond.
The mission is “to improve trust and build relationships – one cup of coffee at a time.”
The event is happening internationally, with New Zealand folks raising that first cup, well, 17 hours ahead of us.
Officers in Hawthorne, California conceived the first event in 2011, after a brainstorming session. They were looking for ways to interact more successfully with the citizens they served each day.
Officers said that community policing has long been considered a framework for establishing trust between the community and the police.
Opportunities locally to join the conversation include:
- Chief Durham: 7:30 to 8 a.m., Stir Crazy Café, 4015 MacArthur Ave.
- First Precinct: (Two sessions) 10 a.m. to noon, 3 to 4 p.m.; Captain Buzzy’s Beanery, 2623 E. Broad St.
- Second Precinct: 9 to 11 a.m., Crossroads Coffee, 3600 Forest Hill Ave.
- Third Precinct:
- Sector 311: 9 to 11 a.m., Boyer’s Ice Cream & Coffee, 5808 Grove Ave.
- Sector 312: 9 to 11 a.m., Crossroads Coffee, 3600 Forest Hill Ave.
- Sector 313: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Starbucks, 400 N. Robinson St.
- Fourth Precinct: (Three sessions) 7 to 9 a.m., noon to 2 p.m., and 4 to 5 p.m.; Stir Crazy Café, 4015 MacArthur Ave.