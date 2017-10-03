Getting Down & Dirty

RICHMOND, Va. – Thrill-seeking Virginians of all shapes and sizes can participate in the craziest – and muddiest – event around with the Rugged Maniac 5k Obstacle Race. This annual tradition gets better and better each year with wilder and more interesting obstacles that include trampolines, water slides, fire jumps and mud. The event is Saturday, October 7th at 9am at the VA Motorsports Park in Petersburg. For more information or to register for the event you can visit https://ruggedmaniac.com/events/virginia2/