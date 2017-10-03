‘I tried to help. It didn’t work.’ Nurse finds dying man in parking lot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Richmond nurse said she left her south Richmond apartment Monday night and saw a man down on the ground in the parking lot. The nurse walked over to see if the man -- who she believed had fallen -- needed help.

Once she got closer, she realized the man had been shot.

"He was gasping for air, I saw blood on his shirt. It looked like he'd been shot in the chest," the nurse, who identified herself only as Linda, said.

It was then Linda's training took over.

"It was just an adrenaline rush. I know he was bleeding. I needed to just go. That mode to hurry up and help someone... to give him a chance to live," Linda said. "I tried to help him. It did not work."

The man, whose name has not yet been released, died before EMS arrived on the scene, Linda said.

The Medical Examiner will determine the man's cause of death.

Richmond Police classified the incident as a death investigation.

Police, who were called to the 1400 block of Clarkson Road at about 10:20 p.m. Monday, would not say if they were looking for suspects in connection to the death.

"Hopefully this community understands that we need more police activity out here," Linda said. "We just need more activity from police to come through the neighborhood to make sure everything is OK. I just wish this neighborhood would get better."

This is a developing story.