Bryant Jordan killed outside Richmond apartment

RICHMOND, Va. -- The man who died after he was found shot in the chest in a south Richmond parking lot was identified as 24-year-old Bryant S. Jordan, of Sugarbush Drive.

"At approximately 10:21 p.m. [Monday], police were called to the 1400 block of Clarkson Road for the report of a person shot. When officers arrived, they found Jordan suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene," a Richmond Police spokesperson said.

The SWAT team responded to the Southwood apartment complex where Jordan was found after witnesses said a suspect ran towards a nearby home. That suspect was never found.

“We would like to thank the Southwood residents for their patience while police conducted their investigation,” Capt. James Laino said. “The incident impacted the community for over six hours and we appreciate the cooperation.”

‘I tried to help. It didn’t work.’ Nurse finds dying man in parking lot

A Richmond nurse said she left her south Richmond apartment Monday night and saw a man down on the ground in the parking lot. The nurse walked over to see if the man -- who she believed had fallen -- needed help.

Once she got closer, she realized the man -- later identified as Jordan -- had been shot.

"He was gasping for air, I saw blood on his shirt. It looked like he'd been shot in the chest," the nurse, who identified herself only as Linda, said.

It was then Linda's training took over.

"It was just an adrenaline rush. I know he was bleeding. I needed to just go. That mode to hurry up and help someone... to give him a chance to live," Linda said. "I tried to help him. It did not work."

Jordan died before EMS arrived on the scene, Linda said.

The Medical Examiner will determine his cause of death.

"Hopefully this community understands that we need more police activity out here," Linda said. "We just need more activity from police to come through the neighborhood to make sure everything is OK. I just wish this neighborhood would get better."

This is a developing story. Witnesses can email news tips and photos here.