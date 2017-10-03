× How Birdies for Charity makes a difference in the community

RICHMOND, Va. — Kristen Luehrs hit the links Tuesday to raise money for charity. Kristen took part in the Dominion Energy Charity Classic’s Birdies for Charity event.

“The Birdies for Charity program is designed to give area charities an opportunity to generate contributions through flat donations or based on the number of ‘birdies’ made by PGA TOUR Champions players during the Dominion Energy Charity Classic,” a spokesperson for the event said.

During the CBS 6 News between 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Kristen will attempt one dozen putts. For each putt Kristen makes, CBS 6 will donate $100 to Birdies for Charity.

The Dominion Energy Charity Classic is scheduled for October 19 – 22 at The Country Club of Virginia, James River Course.