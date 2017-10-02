Richmond teacher meets family for first time after reuniting with birth mother

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT WASHINGTON, Md. -- There was a lot of hugging, a lot of tears, and a ton of happiness at a family reunion in Maryland on Saturday evening.

However, for Bonnie Davis, now going by her birth name, Latonya Dea, it was more than a reunion.

She met her birth family for the first time, affiliate DCW50 reports.

"I want to hug them all, I want to kiss them all, I want to be the best aunt I can be," she said.

CBS 6 first told viewers about Latonya last week when she and her mother, Sheila Richardson, reunited after 50 years in Richmond.

Latonya, a Richmond teacher. had been searching for her biological family her entire life.

Richardson was 15 whens he gave birth to her in Louisville, Kentucky.

About a month ago, Latonya made one last attempt to find her by submitting a DNA test to Ancestry.com.

When she heard back, it listed 312 possibilities that might be first to fourth cousins. One of those cousins called her and said she thought she knew who her mother was.

She was given the name Sheila Richardson, and after a search of Facebook she sent her mother a message.

“I stepped out on faith last Saturday night and sent her a text message and it said you are a very beautiful lady. I don’t want to scare you, but look at these pictures and tell me what you think,” said Latonya.

The meeting led to a phone call and the two reuniting in South Carolina. Latonya also met her biological brother, Courtney, for the fist time.

"I tried to search when I was younger after I was grown enough to make that search but the doors were closed, her birth records were sealed they wouldn’t divulge any information," said Richardson. "I didn’t think it would ever happen I didn’t think it was possible."

"I couldn't give up, I needed her but I could've never dreamt that all of these beautiful people would come attached to her," said Latonya.

The two made the more than three hour drive with her fiance and son to Fort Washington so she could meet just part of her extended family.

"Someone that I had heard all my life you know her name, Latonya, Latyona, and just to finally meet her and to touch her and hug her, it's just the best feeling," said her aunt.

Latonya's adoptive parents are deceased. She plans to marry her fiancé in August of 2018 and expected to only have a few family members there.

Until now.

"We're hoping our story is going to inspire other people in our situation not to give up," she said.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video