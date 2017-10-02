Las Vegas mass shooting: What we know now

At least 50 people were killed in a mass shooting on the Las Vegas Strip, police said Monday. The shooting is deadliest in modern US history.

The suspect:

Police have identified the shooter as Stephen Paddock, a 64-year-old man white male from Mesquite, Nevada.

Police said in a statement that officers “breached the hotel room” where the shooter was located and “found the suspect dead.”

“We believe the individual killed himself prior to our entry,” Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said at a news conference.

The shooter had been at the Mandalay Bay hotel since September 28, 2017, the sheriff said. And “there was an excess of 10 rifles in the room.”

Police entered the suspect’s home in Mesquite a short time ago and will do a slow, methodical search, authorities said.

Law enforcement has no derogatory information regarding the suspect’s past, besides the fact that he received a citation several years ago that was handled in the court system, police said.

Police do not believe there were additional shooters.

Casualties:

More than 50 dead; an estimated 406 people taken to area hospitals, authorities said.

This is the deadliest shooting in modern US history. The 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, Florida, previously was the deadliest, with 49 killed.

Are they calling it terrorism?

So far, no. “We have to establish what his motivation was first,” said Lombardo, when asked why this event has not been labeled domestic terrorism.

Investigation:

Marilou Danley is not believed to be involved with the shooting. She is, “no longer being sought out as a person of interest. Detectives have made contact with her and do not believe she is involved with the shooting on the strip,” the police department said in a statement.

At this point, the shooting has no known nexus to any kind of overseas terrorism or affiliation, according to a US official with knowledge of the matter.

How the shooting unfolded:

At around 10:08 p.m. local time Sunday (1:08 a.m. ET Monday) the Route 91 Harvest Festival — a country music concert — was interrupted by the sound of gunfire, witnesses said.

Police said the gunman fired on the crowd of about 22,000 people from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel, several hundred feet southwest of the concert grounds.

Country music singer Jason Aldean was performing when the gunshots began, according to witnesses’ cell phone video.

“The gunshots lasted for 10 to 15 minutes. It didn’t stop,” said eyewitness Rachel de Kerf.

Reaction:

DHS says no credible threat involving other public venues, but security could increase.

President Trump tweeted, “My warmest condolences and sympathies to the victims and families of the terrible Las Vegas shooting. God bless you!”

The Orlando Police Department, which investigated the 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting, tweeted their condolences to those affected by the Las Vegas shooting.

From Germany, to the Vatican, to the UK, there has been an outpouring of support from world leaders after the mass shooting.