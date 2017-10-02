Help find missing Hanover teen Kaitlyn Overman

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — The Hanover Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a missing teenager.

Kaitlyn Michelle Overman, 15, was last seen at her residence in Mechanicsville on the evening of September 30, 2017.

Overman is described as a white female with brown hair, blue eyes, approximately 5’2” tall and 160 lbs.

Overman also has a small tattoo on the top of her right foot.

She is known to frequent the City of Petersburg.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kaitlyn Overman, is asked to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.