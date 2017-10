× 2 killed in crash on I-295

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Two people were killed in a crash on Interstate 295 in Henrico on Monday afternoon.

The crash was reported at 2:47 p.m. on I-295 north near mile marker 31 in Sandston.

“The northbound left shoulder, left lane, and center lane are closed at this time,” a Virginia State Police spokesperson said. “The cause of the crash remains under investigation.”

