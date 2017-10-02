Friends raising money for Virginia Beach couple injured in Las Vegas massacre

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Friends of a couple injured in the Las Vegas mass shooting are taking action for their recovery.

Allison Crute and her boyfriend, Andrew Kampe, were among the 500 people injured in Sunday night’s shooting during the Route 91 Harvest festival.

“She didn’t answer so I called my mom and said Allison’s not answering and she answers no matter what, like no matter what time of the night it is," Crute's childhood friend Taylor Jensen said. "So, I just instantly knew.”

Crute’s mother told affiliate WTKR that her daughter was shot in the arm and will need two surgeries.

According to her Jensen, the 28-year-old has already completed the first surgery to control the bleeding.

However, she will need another to repair her radius, where the bullet struck.

Kampe was hit by shrapnel.

Jensen said Crute has a long road to recovery ahead.

“She’s out of it right now. She’s just tired. Tomorrow, I’m sure she’s gonna wake up and it’s gonna sink in," Jensen told News 3.

To help ease her burden, friends have created a GoFundMe page to help cover medical expenses and other financial needs Crute may encounter.

"We just want to make sure she’s at ease. We just want her to know that the community’s there and she’s good to go. She’s gonna be out of work for a while," Jensen explained.

Jensen said the 28-year-old is a cardiovascular registered nurse.

"She is a traveling nurse and will not be able to go back to work for a while" the page reads.

Their goal is to raise $20,000.