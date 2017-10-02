Death of Prince George soldier ruled suicide

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett, and the Medical Examiner’s office confirms, that soldier Mathew Wallace took his own life by hanging himself in his basement.

Wallace’s body was found inside his Prince George home on September 18, 10 days after he was reported missing.

Police said they were called to the Sandy Ridge Dr. home for a welfare check. When officers got on the scene they requested a search warrant to search the home due to a pungent smell.

Men in protective suits exited the home after the discovery of Wallace’s body.

Wallace formerly served in the Army.