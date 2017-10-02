2 victims in Southside shooting were targeted: Crime Insider

RICHMOND, Va. — The two men on the city’s Southside over the weekend were intended targets after an argument, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.

Police are looking for four suspects that unleashed gunfire in the 2200 block of Afton Avenue on Saturday.

Police say one victim sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound to the chest and another suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound in the shoulder.

Crime Insider sources said all six men were arguing prior to the violence.

Police are still investigating the shooting.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or http://www.7801000.com. You can also submit tips to GUN250 about persons illegally possessing guns by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, then using keyword “GUN250” followed by your tip. Rewards up to $250. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

