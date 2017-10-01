Will the warm and dry weather continue through October?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- October in the Richmond metro area sees the normal temperatures dropping about ten degrees by month's end, at the same time we lose over an hour of daylight.

Many cities experience their first frost and some experience a first freeze. However, October can still produce some 90° weather as well.

A typical October produces about three inches of rainfall. We ended September 2017 with a deficit of 2.65". Unfortunately, the extended computer models show the drier pattern may hold through October as well.

Some of the longer range computer models continue to show scenarios similar to how September played out. While there will be some cool or chilly weather, patterns suggest there will be periods of temperatures above normal.

