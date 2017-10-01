Grandmother with severe back injury fed up with out-of-service elevator

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A grandmother who uses a wheelchair is asking the CBS 6 Problem Solvers for help with a broken elevator in her apartment building.

Theresa Cosby's 4-year-old granddaughter, Tay-Zania, lives with her at the Flats at Ginter Park.

“I like it here because if I move, depends of where to, my granddaughter can't go to school if it's not in her zone,” Cosby said. “And she does wonderful in school and I want to stay here.”

Cosby, who has a severe back injury from a seizure, is fed up with the out-of-service elevator she relies on to get to the first floor.

Cosby said this is the second time it has been out of service.

She said that when it went down for about a month in June, there was a mishap when her fiance was carrying her down the stairs.

“The last time it happened, when it broke down, he lost footing and dropped me down 12 steps,” Cosby said.

Cosby said management refused to tell her what was wrong with the elevator or when it would be fixed.

Accordingly, she requested to be relocated to a first floor apartment.

“Well, as soon as we get availability, you'll be the next in line," Cosby said she was told. "And I was calling after that like every week to see if they had anything.”

Cosby, who needs to attend physical therapy appointments twice a week, is worried about what will happen if she falls again.

"Because they said if I fall again, I'm done," Cosby said. "I'm not going to be able to walk ever -- and I`m terrified."

CBS Problem Solvers reached out to property management at their Chamberlayne Avenue leasing office, but a person at the door said the office was closed.

After contacting Richmond`s Department of Code Enforcement, a city inspector came to the property.

After his review, the city issued a notice of violation for the elevator.

As a result, a technician was dispatched to repair the elevator.

That news gives Cosby some peace of mind.

“It's very important, not just for me, but for anyone that`s in a wheelchair,” Cosby said.

