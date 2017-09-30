Some chilly morning temps, but here’s when it will warm back up

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Cooler and less humid air filtered into the region late Thursday into Friday, and the autumnal feel to the air will last the next few days. Lows Saturday morning dropped into the low and mid 50s across much of the metro, but there were some lows in the 40s to the northwest and west of Richmond.

Another cold front passed through Virginia Saturday morning, and this will reinforce the cool air for the remainder of the weekend. Lows Sunday morning will be even cooler than they were Saturday morning. Richmond International Airport should drop to around 50°, but most outlying areas will be in the 40s. Temperatures will bottom out in the lower 40s northwest of Richmond, and some upper 30s will occur closer to I-81.

We will see a warming trend for the week ahead, with highs returning to the lower 80s for the end of the week.

Humidity levels will remain very low and only tick up slightly for mid and late week.

It looks like highs will stay in the upper 70s and lower 80s next weekend as well.

