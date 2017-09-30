Highland Springs gets past Henrico 23-6

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Highland Springs, VA - Highland Springs jumped out to a 10-0 lead over Henrico and never looked back as they defeated the Warriors 23-6 for their 5th straight win since their opening week loss to Hermitage.

Springers running back Shy-re McKeiver scored the game's first touchdown, a 5 yard run in the first quarter, that gave Highland Springs a 7-0 lead. McKeiver rushed for 75 yards on 15 carries. The Springers defense held Henrico to only 88 yards of offense in the first half.

The Warriors only score was in the second quarter on a Lawrence Chambers 35 yard touchdown pass to Ja'Had Carter, who this week, verbally committed to Virginia Tech. Chambers was just 10-26 passing for 81 yards while Carter had five catches for 46 yards.

Highland Springs matched Henrico's touchdown in the second quarter with a 26 yard touchdown run from freshman Dre'Shaun Taylor. Taylor rushed for 52 yards on six carries.