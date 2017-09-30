Dinwiddie posts shutout over Thomas Dale 28-0

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Dinwiddie, VA - The Dinwiddie Generals used a balance offensive attack to go along with a defense that held Thomas Dale to just 130 yards of offense as they posted their first shutout in this series since 2013, 28-0.

Dinwiddie quarterback Ky'mon Pope accounted for the Generals first three touchdowns of the game; an 8-yd run in the second to give Dinwiddie a 7-0 lead. Then a 40 yard touchdown pass to Clatrey Reese to make it 14-0 and then a 14 yard touchdown run in the third quarter that made it 21-0 Generals. Pope rushed for 112 yards and passed for 66 yards. Zyan Strudivant also went over the century mark, rushing for 102 yards on 25 carries.

J.T. Tyree finished the scoring in the fourth quarter with a three yard touchdown run. It was in this game a year ago in which Tyree had his season end early as he broke his leg and tore ligaments in his ankle. He rushed for 49 of the team's 252 yards in the game.

Thomas Dale offense was held in check all night as they had just 22 yards passing and were 1-12 on 3rd down conversions.