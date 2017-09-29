The Halloween Haunt is BACK at King’s Dominion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - October is a spooky time of year at King’s Dominion! Katelyn Sherwood, Communications and PR Manager for the park, takes us through some of the new haunts offered this year at Kings Dominion. For the little ones, Kings Dominion offers The Great Pumpkin Fest, which features freight-free, kid-friendly events. For those in need of a little more spice, the park offers a NEW Blood on the Bayou Maze, with additional “Skeleton Key” add-on features. Also offered are two new shows: The Grave Walkers & The Coven, which are sure to spook those who dare watch. And back again for another year is the classic Halloween Haunt, which is held select nights now through October 29th. For more information you can visit http://www.kingsdominion.com

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY KINGS DOMINION }