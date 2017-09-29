City Council approves taller buildings for Scott’s Addition

RICHMOND, Va. — A months-long effort to revise city zoning to allow for more density in and around Scott’s Addition has received final approval from Richmond City Council.

At its regular meeting Monday, the council approved amendments to city code that change Scott’s Addition’s zoning primarily from M-1 light industrial use to B-7 mixed-use business district, allowing for a wider array of uses and encouraging denser development in the fast-transitioning neighborhood.

The changes also create a new zoning district – TOD-1, or “transit-oriented nodal district” – that will allow for taller, “mid-rise” development along the Boulevard, Myers Street and West Broad Street corridors that border Scott’s Addition to the east and south.

Described as “unabashedly urban” in character, the new zoning district – a version of which was first proposed late last year – allows buildings up to 12 stories and reduces parking requirements, with the goal of restricting surface parking lots and allowing parking facilities to be market-driven.

That’s good news for David Morrison, one of the business owners developing the Highpoint Collective artist and small business space in the former Sea Dream Leather building at 3300 W. Broad St. – the building with the “Feel the Bern” Bernie Sanders mural.

